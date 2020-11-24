UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tigray Leader Tells Ethiopian PM His People 'ready To Die'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The leader of Ethiopia's dissident Tigray region has said that his people are "ready to die" defending their homeland, rejecting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's ultimatum that they surrender within 72 hours.

Abiy launched a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, accusing it of attacking two Federal military camps in the northern region, as well as defying and seeking to destabilise his government.

The federal army says its forces are within 60 kilometres (37 miles) of Mekele, the Tigrayan capital and seat of the TPLF, ahead of a threatened all-out bombardment of the city of half a million people.

Abiy -- last year's Nobel Peace prize winner -- on Sunday called on the TPLF to surrender peacefully within three days, saying they were "at a point of no return".

But the TPLF's leader Debretsion Gebremichael said Abiy was trying to cover for setbacks his army had suffered against Tigrayan forces, and was issuing threats to buy time.

"He doesn't understand who we are. We are people of principle and ready to die in defence of our right to administer our region," Debretsion told AFP via WhatsApp on Monday.

A communications blackout in the region has made claims from both sides difficult to verify.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Threatened Mekele Buy Ethiopia November Sunday From Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

8 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

8 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

11 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.