Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Title hopefuls Dortmund hoping to end poor away form at Bochum

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Borussia Dortmund travel 20 kilometres to local rivals Bochum on Friday, knowing a win will take them one step closer to a first Bundesliga title in over a decade.

Dortmund sit one point clear of Bayern Munich atop the table with five matches to play, three of which are at home in front of the Westfalenstadion's famous Yellow Wall.

But while Dortmund boast the league's best home record this season -- with 12 wins, one draw and one loss in 14 matches -- they have not won away from home in all competitions since February, a run of three losses and two draws.

With Bayern, chasing an 11th straight title, hosting bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday, Dortmund would go four points clear, at least temporarily, with a win at Bochum.

Bayern will be hoping for a little help from their friends, Bochum.

The two sides have a 50-year 'fan friendship', an alliance common in German football between supporters of teams who identify with each other and often coordinate off the pitch.

Born out of a violent clash between rival fans in 1973 later settled over a few beers, the two clubs often coordinate fan choreography and play the same music when goals are scored at home games.

Despite Bochum's lowly position -- they are one place and two points above the relegation play-off spot.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, born and raised in Dortmund, knows the nature of the derby and the strengths of the home side's "energetic fans".

"It's a difficult task to win at Bochum," Terzic said on Thursday, although his side can take inspiration from a narrow 2-1 German Cup victory at the same venue in February.

"We're glad that it's all about the sausage now," Terzic added, using a German idiom referencing the fact that things are getting serious.

Terzic insisted he "didn't want to talk about becoming German champions" yet.

One to watch: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) Long derided as a failed purchase, Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen has begun to show his long-promised goal-scoring threat in the second half of the season, repaying his side for their patience.

Malen has scored in each of Dortmund's past five league games, with six goals and three assists.

Signed after scoring 27 goals for PSV Eindhoven in 2020-21, Malen struggled with injuries and confidence issues but has established himself as a crucial part of Dortmund's title bid.

"Today was the best performance we've seen from Donny in a BVB shirt," Terzic said after Malen scored twice in Dortmund's 4-0 crushing of Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday.

Key stats 1/24 - Hertha Berlin have won one of their past 24 games against Bayern Munich, in September 2018, a run which includes four draws and 19 losses.

5-0 - Bayer Leverkusen put five past Union Berlin when the sides met in November, in what was coach Xabi Alonso's second win in charge.

5 points - Hertha are the worst away side in the league, with just one win and two draws from 14 matches.

Fixtures (all times 1330 GMT unless stated) Friday Bochum v Borussia Dortmund (1830 GMT) Saturday Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen, Cologne v Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v Augsburg, Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach, RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim, Schalke v Werder Bremen (1630 GMT)SundayBayern Munich v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz (1530 GMT)

