Tokyo looking to hold Formula E race in 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:Tokyo could host a round of the FIA Formula E World Championship in 2024, after Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government signed an agreement here on Wednesday.

Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, and Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aiming to bring a race to the Japanese capital in spring 2024.

The agreement will be subject to FIA approval and race site would be in the area around Tokyo Big Sight, the largest international exhibition center in Japan, according to a Formula E statement.

The all-electric Formula E series began life in 2014, with its first ever race held around the streets of China's capital, Beijing.