UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Looking To Hold Formula E Race In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Tokyo looking to hold Formula E race in 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:Tokyo could host a round of the FIA Formula E World Championship in 2024, after Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government signed an agreement here on Wednesday.

Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, and Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aiming to bring a race to the Japanese capital in spring 2024.

The agreement will be subject to FIA approval and race site would be in the area around Tokyo Big Sight, the largest international exhibition center in Japan, according to a Formula E statement.

The all-electric Formula E series began life in 2014, with its first ever race held around the streets of China's capital, Beijing.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Tokyo Japan SITE Federal Investigation Agency Government Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

5 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.