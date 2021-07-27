Tokyo stocks close up for third straight session

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third consecutive session Tuesday following rallies on Wall Street, though trading remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 percent, or 136.93 points, to 27,970.22, while the broader Topix index gained 0.64 percent, or 12.42 points, to 1,938.04.