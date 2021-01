(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday with investors disheartened by a bruising session on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.28 percent or 654.16 points at 27,981.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 2.11 percent or 39.17 points to 1,820.90.