UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Falls In US Indices

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on falls in US indices

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with investors disheartened by falls in key US indices as markets weighed the impact from the spike in coronavirus cases in many US states.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.07 percent or 15.68 points at 22,513.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.37 percent or 5.73 points to 1,551.51.

"Japanese shares are seen dominated by sell orders in early trade following a fall in the Dow in New York," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 107.22 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.17 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, banks were among losers, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trading down 1.

61 percent at 410.3 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial down 0.83 percent at 2,990 yen.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing dropped 3.77 percent to 60,010 yen after it reported plunging profits and lowered its annual profit outlook.

The firm now expects annual net profit to August of 85 billion yen ($792 million), down from an earlier projection of 100 billion yen announced in April, and nearly a half of what it earned in the previous year, it said after market close Thursday.

On Wall Street, the tech-rich Nasdaq finished at another record Thursday, but the Dow and S&P 500 retreated as markets weigh the economic toll from the spike in coronavirus cases in many US states. The Dow ended down 1.4 percent at 25,706.09.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York April August Stocks Market From Mitsubishi Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

7 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

7 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

7 hours ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.