Tokyo Trade Halted For Day After Glitch: Exchange
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Trade on Tokyo's stock exchanges was halted for the whole day Thursday after a technical glitch forced activity to be suspended before the market opened.
"TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange) has decided to halt all listed stocks for all of today. When trade will resume has not yet been decided," operator Japan Exchange Group said in a statement.