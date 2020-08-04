UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up 1.7 Percent On Bargain-hunting

Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped 1.70 percent on Tuesday as a cheap Yen and gains on Wall Street prompted investors to buy back following recent declines.

The Nikkei 225 index, which snapped a six-day losing streak on Monday, added 378.28 points to close at 22,573.66, while the broader Topix index rallied 2.14 percent, or 32.62 points, to 1,555.26.

