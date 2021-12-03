UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Opens Lower With US Jobs Data In Focus

Fri 03rd December 2021

Tokyo's Nikkei index opens lower with US jobs data in focus

Tokyo, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened slightly lower on Friday after a rebound on Wall Street, with investors shifting focus to key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 percent or 38.23 points at 27,715.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.14 percent or 2.70 points to 1,929.07.

The Japanese market is receiving some support from US rallies but "a wait-and-see attitude could grow ahead of the US jobs data" due later in the day, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 113.03 Yen in early Asian trade, against 113.17 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.53 percent at 2,056.5 yen after it said 100 percent of its new vehicles sold in Europe will be zero-emission cars by 2035.

SoftBank Group was down 0.77 percent at 5,556 yen after US regulators filed a lawsuit to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd.

Arm is owned by SoftBank, and the deal is being targeted by the regulators over fears it would undermine competition.

Semiconductor-linked shares were broadly lower.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 0.91 percent at 9,820 yen, chip-maker Renesas Electronics was off 2.85 percent at 1,364 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was down 2.03 percent at 58,370 yen.

Airlines rebounded from declines in the previous session, with ANA Holdings trading up 2.90 percent at 2,272 yen and Japan Airlines up 2.83 percent at 2,072 yen.

