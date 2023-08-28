Tornadoes blow fresh wind through Irish rugby

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Ireland have never won the Rugby World Cup, not even reaching the semi-finals, but their clubs have become leading lights in the world of mixed-ability rugby.

Last year in Cork, local side Sunday's Well won the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament World Cup while Belfast outfit Malone Tornadoes took third place.

Tornadoes were the first mixed-ability team formed in Ulster, launching at the beginning of the 2018/19 season after the club identified a lack of provision for adults with disabilities to come together and play the game.

The new set-up provided a platform for participants over the age of 18 with physical, mental and learning disabilities to continue to develop their skills and improve their mental health, physical fitness, and lifestyle through rugby.

The disabilities come in many forms. Some players may have been born with Down Syndrome but others were perhaps starved of oxygen at birth or acquired a brain injury.

Some suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder while others are on the autism spectrum, and have conditions such as Asperger's, making it difficult for them to engage with society.

The conditions vary but they are united by their enthusiasm for the oval ball.

At the World Cup in France, which starts next week, Ireland begin their campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9 before going on to meet Tonga, defending champions South Africa and Celtic rivals Scotland.

If they make it through to the quarter-finals, Jonny Sexton's side will likely need to beat hosts France or three-time champions New Zealand if they are to reach the final four for the first time.

