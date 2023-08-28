Open Menu

Tornadoes Blow Fresh Wind Through Irish Rugby

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Tornadoes blow fresh wind through Irish rugby

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Ireland have never won the Rugby World Cup, not even reaching the semi-finals, but their clubs have become leading lights in the world of mixed-ability rugby.

Last year in Cork, local side Sunday's Well won the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament World Cup while Belfast outfit Malone Tornadoes took third place.

Tornadoes were the first mixed-ability team formed in Ulster, launching at the beginning of the 2018/19 season after the club identified a lack of provision for adults with disabilities to come together and play the game.

The new set-up provided a platform for participants over the age of 18 with physical, mental and learning disabilities to continue to develop their skills and improve their mental health, physical fitness, and lifestyle through rugby.

The disabilities come in many forms. Some players may have been born with Down Syndrome but others were perhaps starved of oxygen at birth or acquired a brain injury.

Some suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder while others are on the autism spectrum, and have conditions such as Asperger's, making it difficult for them to engage with society.

The conditions vary but they are united by their enthusiasm for the oval ball.

At the World Cup in France, which starts next week, Ireland begin their campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9 before going on to meet Tonga, defending champions South Africa and Celtic rivals Scotland.

If they make it through to the quarter-finals, Jonny Sexton's side will likely need to beat hosts France or three-time champions New Zealand if they are to reach the final four for the first time.

++ Ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, Agence France-Presse asked 20 aspiring photographers from each country qualified for the competition to show one aspect of the rugby union culture in their homeland, with the help of Canon cameras who are sponsoring the tournament. From Namibia to Fiji via Georgia and Scotland this photo essay gives us a glimpse of the core values of rugby on five continents.

Related Topics

World France Bordeaux Cork Belfast Ireland Tonga Georgia South Africa Romania Fiji Namibia The Oval May September Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

8 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

8 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

8 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

8 hours ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

13 hours ago
Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

16 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

17 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous