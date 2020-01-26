Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Thomas Ramos, who was released from France's Six Nations squad this week, scored 12 points as his Toulouse side stopped Bordeaux-Begles from returning to the summit of the Top 14 with a 22-14 victory on Sunday.

Full-back Ramos, 24, who was one of 14 players made available to their clubs for this weekend's action by les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie, scored a try, slotted a pair of conversions and a penalty goal as the reigning champions moved into the top six.

Unusually he started the game at fly-half with regular playmaker Romain Ntamack retained by Galthie as part of preparations for hosting England in Paris next Sunday.

Bordeaux-Begles coach Christophe Urios was without two individuals away on international duty for the trip to Stade Ernest-Wallon including in-form outside-half Mathieu Jalibert.

Lyon hold on to top stop after Saturday's 27-12 victory over Toulon.

In a busy opening quarter, flanker Alban Placines crossed after two minutes for the hosts before Fiji's Semi Radradra responded with barnstorming effort seven minutes later.

Benjamin Botica's conversion made it 7-5 before Ramos played a part in and added the extra two points to Cheslin Kolbe's 13th minute try.

Ramos, who featured twice for France at last year's Rugby World Cup, crossed for his first try of the campaign as he broke through the Bordeaux-Begles defence from 40 metres out.

The nine-time international, who has uncapped pair Anthony Bouthier and Kylian Hamdaoui as competition for the France number 15 shirt, added the conversion before taking his tally for the match to 12 points with a penalty on the hour-mark.

Urios' side, who were unbeaten in 11 games since October 19, searched for a defensive bonus point but left Ernest-Wallon empty-handed despite Adrien Pelissie's 72-minute tryEarlier on Sunday, Agen moved above Stade Francais from bottom spot as Leo Berdeu kicked a 78th minute conversion to secure a 23-22 victory at Bayonne.