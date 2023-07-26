Voorthuizen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :For the past decade, Rikkie Kolle has been on a journey that has seen her grow from a little boy in a Dutch harbour city into the Netherlands' latest beauty queen.

The 22-year-old's crowning glory came two weeks ago when she was crowned Miss Netherlands at a gala function, becoming the first transgender woman to win the prize.

"This is truly my year," said the statuesque brunette, crossing her long fingers in front of a sash with her new title.

"To me it's an acknowledgement.

To win the title as the first transgender woman after 94 years was a beautiful moment," Kolle told AFP.

The organisers of Miss Netherlands said Kolle "has a strong story with a clear mission".

She will now represent the Netherlands at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in November, the second-ever transgender woman to participate in the contest after Angela Ponce, who appeared for Spain in 2018.

Becoming the first transgender to win Miss Universe was "the big dream", Kolle said, adding: "I am just going to enjoy the experience."