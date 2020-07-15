Trump administration rescinds order denying foreign students US visas: judge

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Donald Trump administration rescinded its controversial decision to revoke foreign student visas whose courses move online due to coronavirus, a United States Federal judge said Tuesday.

The universities of Harvard and MIT, with the support of a number of other institutions, had taken legal action against the move that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on July 6.

"The government has agreed to rescind" the decision as well as any implementation of the directive, Judge Allison Burroughs said in a brief hearing.