Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Donald Trump's doctor issued a report Monday on the US president's health after a recent "routine, planned" check-up, saying that contrary to some reports he had not suffered any chest pain.

"Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," physician Sean Conley said in a statement released by the White House.