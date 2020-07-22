UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsunami Warning As 7.8 Quake Hits Off Alaska: USGS

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Tsunami warning as 7.8 quake hits off Alaska: USGS

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 200 miles (300 kilometers) of the epicenter.

The shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage, and around 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville, the US Geological Survey said.

