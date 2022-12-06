UrduPoint.com

Turkish Aid Group Reaches Out To Over 150,000 Pakistani Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Turkish aid group reaches out to over 150,000 Pakistani flood victims

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Türkiye's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) reached out to over 150,000 Pakistani flood victims in the aftermath of the most devastating deluge on record in the South Asian country.

The Istanbul-based aid group said in a statement that to date, it had distributed 13,272 food packages, 1,107 tents, 6,215 blankets, 7,337 hygiene packages, over 3,000 kitchen sets, 100 water strainers, and around 4,500 mosquito nets since the floods that began in mid-June inundated vast parts of the country until they subsided in October.

It also served hot meals and canned foods to over 55,000 flood victims and supported four mobile field clinics in the Sind and Balochistan regions for 195 days, the statement said, adding that the clinics provided free examinations, treatment, and medicine.

While the IHH has helped over 150,000 Pakistanis in various ways, nearly 34,650 people received medical treatment at these field clinics, it said. Over 1,700 victims died in the massive floods and heavy rainfall, according to figures by the Pakistani authorities.

The aid group also extended a helping hand to orphans and their families in Pakistan with food and income aid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Flood Water Mobile Died October Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

27 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

3 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.