Turkmenistan orders mask-wearing to combat 'dust'

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Reclusive Turkmenistan on Monday recommended that residents wear masks because of "dust" even as the government insists the country is coronavirus-free.

The announcement came after a World Health Organization delegation arrived in the Central Asian country last week for a 10-day mission examining the response to the pandemic.

Turkmenistan is one of a handful of countries yet to declare coronavirus cases.

In a statement published by the state information agency, the health ministry said people should wear masks because of "high concentrations of dust" in the air.

"It is strongly recommended that everyone use personal protective equipment to protect the upper respiratory tract," the ministry said.

It also asked residents to maintain social distancing of at least one metre but gave no explanation.