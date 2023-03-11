ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) -:Turkmenistan's women's union and the Red Crescent Society, in coordination with the Turkish Embassy in Ashgabat, has sent around 11 tons of humanitarian relief to quake victims in Türkiye.

While the union sent 4.1 tons of food, the Red Crescent dispatched 6.8 tons of supplies including hygiene kits, clothes, as well as food to regions hit by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that killed over 45,000 people.

The union also sent 8.6 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye on Feb. 28.