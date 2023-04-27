UrduPoint.com

Turks In Germany Hope For Citizenship Law Overhaul

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Sener Sargut is from Turkey but has lived in Germany for over six decades, is married to a German woman and speaks the local language fluently.

Yet the 80-year-old does not hold German nationality, as taking up citizenship of his adopted homeland would mean giving up his Turkish passport.

But that could be set to change.

Reforms under consideration could end Germany's restrictive nationality laws and open the door for people from more countries to become dual citizens, including those from the large Turkish community.

"I often thought about getting German citizenship but then I always held off because I would have to give up Turkish citizenship," Sargut told AFP from his home in Frankfurt.

"I did not want to do that." The pensioner, a founder of TGD, a non-profit group that advocates for Germany's Turkish community, says he is "outraged" that change has been so slow -- but is optimistic it could finally happen.

"It would be a good step, not just for us, but for the country itself," said the father of two, who spent years as head of department at an education centre.

German's coalition government is engaged in talks over the plans and there have been positive signals that an agreement could soon be reached.

