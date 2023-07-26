Twenty-two killed in Senegal bus crash

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Twenty-two people died and 52 were injured Wednesday when a bus crashed in northern Senegal, the fire brigade told AFP.

The accident happened in the village of Ngeune Sarre in Louga region, a national fire brigade official said, while a rescue worker at the site said the final death toll could rise.

They did not specify the cause or time of the accident.

In January, 19 people were killed and 24 injured in a collision in the same area, near Louga.

The previous week, around 40 people died in a bus crash in the centre of Senegal.