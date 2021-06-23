UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Stars To Dabble With Getting Fans To Pay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Twitter stars to dabble with getting fans to pay

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Twitter announced Tuesday that a small flock of high-flying tweeters in the United States will get to test a feature letting fans pay for special access to online content.

The one-to-many messaging platform began accepting applications from US Twitter users interested in trying to make money from Ticketed Spaces or Super Follows.

"Ticketed Spaces helps you create unique and exclusive live audio experiences in Twitter Spaces, ones your audience is willing to pay for," Ellen Havlicek and Esther Crawford of the product team said in a post.

"Super Follows gives you a direct relationship with your most engaged followers that can generate monthly revenue." Social networks vie to be online homes for popular characters who attract audiences, which can then be targeted with advertising or promotions.

Along with wanting to ramp up user numbers and engagement, Twitter is seeking ways to increase revenue without interfering with the flow of posts that is part of its appeal.

Ticketed Spaces will let Twitter stars sell access to live, stream audio events for prices of their chosing from one Dollar to $999, according to Crawford and Havlicek.

Creators will also be able to offer "super" followers special content or exclusive interactions at monthly subscription rates of $3, $5, or $10, "We want to help make Twitter not just a fun place to engage your audience, but a place where you can earn money driving great conversations," Crawford and Havlicek said.

Twitter will take three percent of the first $50,000 a user brings in selling tickets or subscriptions, after which its cut jumps to 20 percent, according to the product team members.

Twitter said that its commission will be calculated after any bite taken by mobile app marketplaces run by Apple or Google.

"We're looking for a small group of people to be the first to try Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows with their audiences and share feedback," Crawford and Havlicek said.

"Help us test and improve these experiences before they launch more broadly in the coming months."The move comes with online platforms seeking to expand opportunities for performers, teachers and others to offer paid services.

Related Topics

Google Dollar Mobile Twitter United States Turkish Lira Money Apple Post From Share

Recent Stories

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

5 minutes ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

1 hour ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

1 hour ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

1 hour ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

1 hour ago

Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized by U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.