SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Two people were confirmed dead, and two others were seriously injured in a gas explosion in Anping County, north China's Hebei Province, on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

The accident happened at around 10:13 a.m. in a street-front shop at Hongqi Street.

The fire was extinguished at around 11:20 a.m.

Preliminary investigation showed that the gas explosion was caused by the rupture of a natural gas pipeline due to a pipeline renovation.

Five individuals related to the incident have been taken into custody by the public security authorities.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.