Two police officers shot dead in western Canada

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Two police officers were shot dead while responding to a domestic call early Thursday in Edmonton in Canada's western Alberta province, officials said.

The two constables showed up at an apartment in the city's Inglewood neighborhood just before 1 am local time after receiving an emergency call about a "family dispute," when they were shot by a man at the address, Edmonton police chief Dale McFee told a news conference.

"At this time, all indications are they did not have a chance to discharge their firearms," he said.

"These (officers) were doing their job.

This is unthinkable. It's not imaginable. It's horrific. It's a tragedy," he said. "We're all grieving." Fellow officers arrived soon after the shooting and, not waiting for an ambulance, rushed their fallen comrades, aged 30 and 35, to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter was found dead of what the chief described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while a female relative who'd called police was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and stabilized.

"We're all devastated," Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said, describing the officers' killings as an "unthinkable tragedy."