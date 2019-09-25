UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Soldiers Sentenced To Six Years Over Venezuelan Officer's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:00 AM

Two soldiers sentenced to six years over Venezuelan officer's death

Caracas, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two Venezuelan soldiers were given six years in prison Tuesday over the death in custody of a navy officer accused of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, said his lawyer.

Lieutenant Ascanio Tarascio and Sergeant Estiben Zarate were tried in a civil court in Caracas, where they were sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for manslaughter, Alonso Medina Roa said.

Roa, who represented the late naval officer Rafael Acosta, was disappointed that the judge had not kept the main charge of torture, which carries a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison for state agents, according to the criminal code.

Tarascio and Zarate were placed in preventive detention on July 1, after Acosta's death at the end of June.

Acosta was part of a group of 13 people arrested for alleged involvement in a failed "coup d'etat" against Maduro, which the government has tied to opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Maduro's government has claimed the coup was to have taken place on June 23 and 24 and would have involved the assassination of the president and several other senior officials.

Acosta was detained on June 21, and his whereabouts were unknown before he was brought before a military tribunal a week later.

According to his lawyer, the naval officer appeared in court in a wheelchair, unable to speak and showing signs of having been tortured.

The judge sent him to a military hospital where he died the next day.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was "shocked" by Acosta's death, adding weight to claims by the United States and Venezuelan opposition that he may have been tortured.

Related Topics

Died Zarate Medina Caracas United States May June July Criminals Government Weight Court Opposition

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

7 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.