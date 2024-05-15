Pakistan Team Grabs Bronze Medal In Asian Taekwondo C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
In a superb display of talent and athleticism, Pakistan Poomsae team bagged a bronze medal in the over 30 event category of the Poomsae event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) In a superb display of talent and athleticism, Pakistan Poomsae team bagged a bronze medal in the over 30 event category of the Poomsae event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam.
The national players comprising Shehbaz Ahmed, Mudassar Hussain and Muhammad Mumtaz reached the victory stand by showing excellent performance.
Iran won the gold medal with 8.182 points, Vietnam won the silver medal with 7.630, whereas Chinese Taipei & Pakistan got the bronze medal with 7.583 and 7.533 points. Saudi Arabia was fifth with 7.299 points and the Indian team finished in sixth position with 6.
349 points.
Master Seongoh Choi, the poomsae coach of the Pakistan national team, while appreciating the performance of the national athletes, said that our players have made a place on the victory stand by using their full potential against their competitors. Good results are expected in further competitions, he added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President, Colonel (R) Wasim Ahmed, CEO Omar Saeed and Secretary General Murtaza Bangash congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding performance and winning a medal for the nation.
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina
Two production units fined Rs 125,000
Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy
Kuwaiti govt sworn in
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memoria ..
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record
5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands
Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA
SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major opera ..
Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tradition attracts tourists in d ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games35 minutes ago
-
National Sports Conference on Friday2 hours ago
-
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results21 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update22 hours ago
-
Female students of over 30 countries participate IIUI Spring Gala21 hours ago
-
Tabilo follows Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals21 hours ago
-
Swiatek cruises into Rome last four, Tabilo fairytale continues21 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia Football Federation delegation visits Islamabad ahead of FIFA qualifiers23 hours ago
-
Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship in August23 hours ago
-
Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in third T20I match today24 hours ago
-
Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to Women cricket team1 day ago