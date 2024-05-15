Open Menu

Pakistan Team Grabs Bronze Medal In Asian Taekwondo C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM

In a superb display of talent and athleticism, Pakistan Poomsae team bagged a bronze medal in the over 30 event category of the Poomsae event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam

The national players comprising Shehbaz Ahmed, Mudassar Hussain and Muhammad Mumtaz reached the victory stand by showing excellent performance.

Iran won the gold medal with 8.182 points, Vietnam won the silver medal with 7.630, whereas Chinese Taipei & Pakistan got the bronze medal with 7.583 and 7.533 points. Saudi Arabia was fifth with 7.299 points and the Indian team finished in sixth position with 6.

349 points.

Master Seongoh Choi, the poomsae coach of the Pakistan national team, while appreciating the performance of the national athletes, said that our players have made a place on the victory stand by using their full potential against their competitors. Good results are expected in further competitions, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President, Colonel (R) Wasim Ahmed, CEO Omar Saeed and Secretary General Murtaza Bangash congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding performance and winning a medal for the nation.

