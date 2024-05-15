CM Stresses Quality Education In Govt Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 07:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a monthly schedule for the five-year plan related to the education reforms, here on Wednesday.
The chief minister granted approval for providing 32,298 tablets to heads of primary schools. She presided over a special meeting pertaining to schools education reforms in which public schools reorganisation programme was comprehensively reviewed.
The School Education secretary apprised the CM about progress being made on the schools nutrition project. It was agreed in the meeting to set up STEM IT and Science Labs in 1000 elementary schools.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide financial assistance worth $100 million for establishment of STEM Labs. An approval in principle was granted for the Google Certification Agreement for 3 lakh children in the government schools.
Students will be provided opportunities to avail Google Certification under the Digital Journey for TECH Valley Project. The proposals and recommendations for establishment of Punjab Education Curriculum and Training were reviewed in the meeting. It was informed during the meeting that more than 92 per cent free books have been delivered. The CM stressed the need to improve quality of education in the government schools under any circumstances.
Senator Pervez Rashid, Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Education, Secretary Finance, MD Punjab Curriculum & Text Book Board, MD Punjab Education Foundation, CEO Punjab Initiative Management Authority, MD Punjab Education Sector Reforms Programme and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
