'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched

Punjab Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil officially launched registration of ‘facilitators’ as part of the 'Maryam Ki Dastak', an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil officially launched registration of ‘facilitators’ as part of the 'Maryam Ki Dastak', an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The initiative aims at providing a range of public services directly at citizens' doorsteps. Registration of facilitators via a mobile app was launched during the ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, Director Generals Sajid Latif, Waqar Naeem Qureshi, Saima Shaikh, Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan and other senior officials were also present.

The 'Maryam Ki Dastak' initiative aims at ensuring that all citizens, specially people with disabilities, women, and the elderly, can access the government services from the comfort of their homes. Services include obtaining birth certificate, marriage certificate, domicile, and others. Service provision will be carried out through trained staff or 'facilitators', who will act as a bridge between the citizens and the relevant government departments.

The initiative will enable the facilitators to ensure end-to-end delivery of the service at citizens' doorsteps. This includes filling out forms, processing payments through PSID, and ensuring timely delivery of documents.

Anyone interested in becoming a Dastak facilitator can register via the ‘Dastak Facilitator Mobile App’.

To qualify, applicants must be over 18 years of age, have at least an intermediate level of education, possess a police character certificate, have no criminal record, own a bank account, hold a driving licence, have access to a motorbike, and possess a mobile phone or tablet with internet data.

In his remarks, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil said the initiative would rid citizens of multiple visits to government offices and save their time.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “Facilitators will be selected after thorough screening. The shortlisted facilitators will be trained by the PITB to process service requests at citizens’ doorsteps effectively and efficiently. Only those candidates who score at least 70pc in the screening process will be considered for registration as facilitators.”

Citizens can book services at their preferred time, date, and location through the Dastak Mobile App, Web Portal, or by calling the helpline 1202. A facilitator will then be dispatched to their location.

The services will commence in Lahore within three to four weeks of the facilitators registration phase. Following the pilot phase's success, the service will expand to all districts of Punjab. 'Maryam Ki Dastak' is poised to transform public service delivery in Punjab, making it more accessible, efficient, and convenient for citizens.