Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyr Major Babar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to Major Babar Khan, who was martyred in an operation against terrorists in Zhob.

The chief minister offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.