Two Years After Floyd Murder, Biden A Spectator To US Tragedies

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden marked the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd on Wednesday, on day after a school shooting that came as a cruel reminder of his powerlessness to rein in America's violent demons.

It was to be a ceremony symbolizing reconciliation, in one of the White House's state rooms, with families of victims of police violence alongside police representatives.

But the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas -- in which 19 schoolchildren and two teachers died -- was on everyone's mind when Biden signed a decree described as historic by his administration, aimed at promoting accountability and tightening standards among Federal law enforcement.

It came two years to the day after the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked protests against racism and police brutality that spread across the United States and globally.

The executive order is proof of "what we can do together to heal the very soul of this nation," Biden said, repeating one of his favorite expressions.

Floyd, an African-American, was murdered by a police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes during an arrest.

Biden told Floyd's seven-year-old daughter, Gianna, she was "getting so big" during the ceremony, surrounded by elected officials, members of the African-American community and the families of other victims of police violence.

He also reminded the crowd that the United States was a "great nation" made up of a vast majority of "good people" -- remarks that rang slightly hollow following the massacre in Uvalde.

The president also announced he and his wife, Jill, will soon travel to Texas.

But the anniversary of Floyd's death, the massacre in the school in Texas and the recent racist massacre in Buffalo are all cruel reminders of Biden's failure to keep his promises to curtail the violence.

