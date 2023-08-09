Open Menu

Typhoon Khanun Makes Slow Approach To Japan's Kyushu Island

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Typhoon Khanun makes slow approach to Japan's Kyushu island

TOKYO, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) --:Typhoon Khanun moved in a northerly direction on Wednesday, taking southwestern Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture into its storm zone, as it slowly approached the country's main island of Kyushu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said as of 2 p.m. local time, the storm was located roughly 140 km west of Makurazaki City in Kagoshima, with a central atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals and packing winds of up to 144 km per hour.

Khanun's relatively slow advance could cause mudslides, floods and strong winds while bands of heavy rain clouds could develop in the Amami region on Wednesday and in northern Kyushu until Thursday, said the JMA.

Rainfall in the 24 hours until Thursday noon is forecast to be up to 300 mm in Kyushu and Shikoku, up to 200 mm in Tokai and Kinki, and up to 150 mm in the Amami region and Chugoku, according to the weather agency.

Wide areas spanning western through eastern Japan on the Pacific coast are expected to receive record-breaking rainfall for August through around Friday, it added.

According to Kyushu Electric Power Co., about 17,630 households in Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures were affected by power outages as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Kumamoto Oita Kagoshima Miyazaki Japan August P

Recent Stories

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

9 minutes ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

3 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

3 hours ago
Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

7 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous