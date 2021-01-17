UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE And Ireland To Complete Virus-hit Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 10:40 PM

UAE and Ireland to complete virus-hit series

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :UAE and Ireland will play a second one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Monday after two matches of the scheduled four-game series were called off due to Covid-19 concerns, officials said.

UAE won the opening encounter on January 8 without vice-captain Chirag Suri and uncapped left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra who both tested positive for coronavirus.

The next two games were then axed despite a series of attempts to reschedule.

"We're delighted that the go ahead has been granted for the rescheduled match, and the squad is looking forward to getting back into competitive action," said Richard Holdsworth, the high performance director for cricket Ireland.

"It has been very disruptive for team planning and player preparation not knowing when the next game will be, but I know that (coach) Graham Ford and the squad will adapt and be pleased that there is a confirmed fixture now in place."After Monday, Ireland will remain in the UAE to play a three-game ODI series against Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan UAE Abu Dhabi Ireland January Ford Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Finance launches AED6 bill ..

1 hour ago

Special Olympics UAE and UAE Winter Sports Federat ..

1 hour ago

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

2 hours ago

Du and Etisalat announce strategic partnerships wi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.