UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Companies Team Up To Tackle Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

UK companies team up to tackle coronavirus

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline has teamed up with US peer Vir Biotechnology to find antibodies to help fight COVID-19 and "likely" future outbreaks, the pair announced Monday.

It comes as UK defence engineering group Babcock said it was collaborating to make 10,000 ventilators, which are in short supply across the country that has seen more than 5,000 deaths from coronavirus.

"GlaxoSmithKline plc and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. today announced they have signed a binding agreement to enter into a collaboration to research and develop solutions for coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," said a statement.

GSK will invest $250 million (228 million Euros) into Vir to help "identify new anti-viral antibodies that could be used as therapeutic or preventative options to help address the current COVID-19 pandemic and future outbreaks", it added.

Vir Biotechnology chief executive George Scangos said "it is likely that the current coronavirus outbreak will not be the last".

Elsewhere on Monday, Babcock said it had been handed a government contract to manufacture 10,000 Zephyr Plus ventilators, in collaboration with an unnamed major international supplier of critical care ventilators.

"Across many parts of Europe, as well as Australia and the UK, our aerial emergency medical services teams are playing a courageous role helping governments and health services fight the spread of COVID-19," it added in a statement.

It comes as the UK government revealed that more than 5,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died in Britain, following a latest daily toll of 439.

Related Topics

UK Australia Europe Died George From Government Agreement GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

17 minutes ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

17 minutes ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

1 hour ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

3 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.