UK Conservatives Hold Boris Johnson's Former Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 10:20 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Britain's ruling Conservative Party on Friday held the former seat of ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a surprise result driven by anger at the expansion of a tax on polluting vehicles.

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was braced for a triple blow after voters went to the polls on Thursday in three Constituencies currently held by his party.

But he received an unexpected boost when the Tories managed to hold onto Johnson's former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip by 13,965 votes to 13,470, delivering a blow to Labour leader Keir Starmer and London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

"The recognition that Boris Johnson is not on the ballot paper has been very clear," said victorious candidate Steve Tuckwell.

"What we have had is people asking what will be the impact of the ULEZ," he said, referring to Khan's pollution tax.

However, the Conservatives suffered a crushing defeat in the seat of Somerton and Frome, where their 19,000 majority turned into a 11,000 deficit as the Liberal Democrats won by 21,187 to 10,179.

Lib Dem winner Sarah Dyke hailed a "stunning and historic victory" during her speech, taking aim at the "woeful government".

"We have been let down and taken for granted. This government is too busy being a circus of chaos -- enough is enough," she said.

