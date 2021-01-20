UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, 10 more than a week ago.

The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO said in a statement.