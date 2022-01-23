UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Target Russian Influence After UK Warns Of Plot

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine vowed to counter destabilising Russian influence over the country's political and economic spheres Sunday in the wake of British accusations that Moscow is looking to install a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv.

The UK alleged this weekend it had information Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine and accused several former politicians in Kyiv of habouring ties with Russian intelligence.

The claims are adding to tensions between Russia and the West over European security, with a recent bout of failed negotiations bringing little relief over a build-up of Russian troops around Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said the revelations were part and parcel of Russia's approach towards Ukraine and said Kyiv would push back.

"Our state will continue its policy of dismantling any oligarchic or political structures that could be working to destabilise Ukraine" or "aid" Russia, he said in written comments to AFP.

Podolyak said the Kremlin had for some time followed a formula of selecting individuals in business or politics and then using those people to "promote Russia's interests." "This British information clearly follows along in this logical chain," he added.

London said it had seen evidence that several former Ukrainian politicians had maintained links with Russian intelligence services, and that former MP Yevgen Murayev was being considered as a potential leader.

Some of those in contact with Russian intelligence officers were "currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine", the Foreign Office said in a statement, though did not release details of the evidence.

