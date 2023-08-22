Open Menu

Ukrainian President Meets European Leaders In Greece

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023

Ukrainian president meets European leaders in Greece

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Greece on Monday, where he met with European leaders, Greek national broadcaster ERT has reported.

During his visit, Zelensky met separately with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He also joined an informal meeting of European leaders on enlargement of the European Union (EU) here in Athens.

The invitation was made on the occasion of the 20-year anniversary of the EU-Western Balkans summit hosted in the city port of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, Greek national news agency AMNA reported. The Ukrainian leader's visit to Greece was announced after his arrival.

