UN Chief Slams Deadly Attack On Sikh Temple In Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

UN chief slams deadly attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Wednesday in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable," a statement issued by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"He (UN chief) expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement said.

Sikh "The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan and will continue supporting efforts to bring peace to their country." According to media reports, at least 25 people were killed when Islamic State militants stormed the crowded temple in Kabul as war-ravaged Afghanistan is starting to struggle with the global coronavirus pandemic.

