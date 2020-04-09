UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief's Appeal For Global Ceasefire Applies To LoC In Disputed Kashmir: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

UN chief's appeal for global ceasefire applies to LoC in disputed Kashmir: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The United Nations said Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recent global appeal for a ceasefire in world's conflict zones also applies to the Line-of-Control (LoC) in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir where India has repeatedly been violating the ceasefire causing casualties and damages on the Pakistani side.

"There is no region in the world, in which the Secretary-General's call for global ceasefire does not apply," the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from APP at his daily online news briefing.

"That is clear. It is global and it means global," he added.

In an appeal issued on March 23, UN chief urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19: the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind.

But that global appeal does not seem to have an effect on Indian occupation troops who frequently fire across the LoC in violation of the ceasefire.

Besides protesting to India, Pakistan has also been filing complaints against New Delhi's aggressive acts with the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which observes and reports on ceasefire violations along and across the Line of Control and the working boundary between the South Asian neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to ceasefire violations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire World United Nations Jammu New Delhi Lead March All From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 April 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

11 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

11 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.