UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy To Libya Stresses Need For Fair Distribution Of Wealth

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UN envoy to Libya stresses need for fair distribution of wealth

TRIPOLI, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily on Sunday stressed the importance of the fair distribution of the country's wealth to the Libyans.

Bathily made the remarks during a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli, where they discussed ways to "end the political stalemate and prepare the country for inclusive national elections in 2023," according to the tweets posted by Bathily.

The UN envoy highlighted that it is the responsibility of all actors to establish conditions conducive to holding elections, starting with adopting a solid constitutional framework. The two officials also reviewed the government's role in ensuring the security of the elections.

"During the meeting, I stressed the need to adopt the best standards of transparency and good governance to ensure a fair distribution of Libyan wealth where all Libyans equally benefit from it," Bathily said.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among the Libyan parties. Earlier in January, Dbeibah said his government is ready to hold general elections in the year 2023.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence and political division.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United Nations Tripoli Libya January December Sunday All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

4 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

45 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

47 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

47 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.