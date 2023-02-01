UrduPoint.com

UN Urges 'greater Efforts' To Defeat Armed Group Like TTP Following Peshawar Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 01:30 AM

UN urges 'greater efforts' to defeat armed group like TTP following Peshawar terrorist attack

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :With the death toll from the deadly suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines reaching 100 mark, the United Nations Tuesday voiced concern over the stability of the region, and called for stepping up efforts to stamp out armed groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan (TTP), which claimed responsibility for the bombing.

"It's clear that this (the terrorist attack in Pakistan) touches on a number of different concerns we have," Farhan Aziz Haq, deputy spokesperson of the United Nations, said in response to a question about the tragic incident at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"One is the stability of the region with different armed groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan, ... having allegedly been behind this particular attack, and we want greater efforts to make sure that those groups are defeated," he said, "Beyond that, of course, the UN has called again repeatedly for the protection of holy sites around the world, Farhan Haq said, adding, "it's horrific to think that people peacefully going to worship are being targeted like this.

" The UN spokesperson spokesperson made those remarks a day after the UN Security Council issued a press statement that condemned "in the strongest terms" the Peshawar suicide attack and called for bring those responsible for the bombing to justice.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Peshawar World Police United Nations New York Mosque From

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

1 hour ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

1 hour ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

2 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

1 hour ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.