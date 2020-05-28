UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Must Take 'serious Action' After Police Killing Of Black Man: UN

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

US must take 'serious action' after police killing of black man: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The UN rights chief on Thursday condemned the death in police custody of George Floyd, demanding that US authorities take "serious action" to stop the killings of unarmed African Americans.

"This is the latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by US police officers and members of the public," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"I am dismayed to have to add George Floyd's name to that of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and many other unarmed African Americans who have died over the years at the hands of the police," she said.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also pointed to "people such as Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin who were killed by armed members of the public." "US authorities must take serious action to stop such killings, and to ensure justice is done when they do occur." Her comments came after Floyd, a 46-year-old restaurant worker, died in the northern city of Minneapolis on Monday while in police custody, sparking angry protests.

A bystander video showed a handcuffed Floyd gasping for breath as a policeman pressed his knee on his neck after detaining him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill in a purchase.

After at least five minutes under the policeman's knee, Floyd goes still. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

- 'Entrenched racial discrimination' - "Procedures must change, prevention systems must be put in place, and above all police officers who resort to excessive use of force should be charged and convicted for the crimes committed," Bachelet said.

The former Chilean president welcomed that US Federal authorities would prioritise an investigation into the incident, but added: "In too many cases in the past, such investigations have led to killings being deemed justified on questionable grounds, or only being addressed by administrative measures.

"The role that entrenched and pervasive racial discrimination plays in such deaths must also be fully examined, properly recognised and dealt with," she said.

The UN rights chief also addressed the protests that have erupted since Floyd's death, calling for calm.

Demonstrators have clashed with police, looted stores and set fire to shops, with police reacting with tear gas and rubber bullets.

One person was also reported dead Thursday of a gunshot wound, with police investigating whether he was shot by a shop owner in the area hit by the most severe rioting.

"Violence and destruction of property won't solve the problem of police brutality and enshrined discrimination," Bachelet said.

"I urge protestors to express their demands for justice peacefully, and I urge the police to take utmost care not inflame the current situation even more with any further use of excessive force."

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police United Nations Died George Minneapolis Gas All

Recent Stories

Premier League set to resume on June 17

10 minutes ago

Construction of Europe's Largest Bilingual School ..

4 minutes ago

US National Security Agency Accuses Russia of Expl ..

4 minutes ago

Kuwait Airways to lay off 1,500 foreign employees

4 minutes ago

World cannot recover from coronavirus-related rece ..

4 minutes ago

PIA airbus A320's 'Cockpit Voice Recorder' recover ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.