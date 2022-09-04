UrduPoint.com

US Open: Who Said What On Day 6

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 09:10 AM

US Open: Who said what on day 6

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Who said what at the US Open on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows: "If I had a daughter, I would have a question would she want to play tennis, that would be a very big concern in that way for me." -- Victoria Azarenka voicing concerns over the dangers of exploitation of young female players on tour.

"I remember when we played mixed in Perth, we were playing against Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic. She gets aced by Roger twice. She's like, I don't know how this guy is acing me. She goes, Don't worry, we're not going to lose. Even if we do lose, I got 23 (Grand Slams), he got 20, so it's all good." -- Frances Tiafoe recalling Serena Williams' sense of humor when they played a tournament together in Australia.

"It's a little bit bigger than usual but it's okay. The nose is still there." -- Rafael Nadal on his nose which he injured accidentally with his racquet in the second round.

"I like music. I had really good seats. I was alone.

Just to enjoy my time." -- Andrey Rublev on seeing Harry Styles (twice) and American band 21 Pilots on his nights off at the tournament.

"For me is crazy that Kyrgios says that I'm the favorite or I'm going to win the tournament. I would say he's one of the favorites, as well." -- Carlos Alcaraz on Nick Kyrgios's belief that he will win the US Open.

"No, I was not doing it on purpose. I think it's even better for him. I'm struggling with a ball toss a couple of times. I didn't hear what he said but I think it was the fact that if I throw the ball toss up, the umpire was maybe stopping the clock, the time clock." -- Cameron Norrie after opponent Holger Rune complained about how long he was takin to serve in their third round match.

"Happy sad, but it's sad. I know she wants to have more kids. I hope she can focus on her family. Like she said, she wants to do it while she's still young. I think it's just another chapter of her life."-- Jessica Pegula on the retirement of American compatriot Serena Williams.

