Federal Ombudsman To Ensure Justice At Doorsteps: Ejaz Qureshi
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday said that Federal Ombudsman is constantly working to ensure that administrative justice reaches the people at their doorsteps
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday said that Federal Ombudsman is constantly working to ensure that administrative justice reaches the people at their doorsteps.
Addressing participants at webinar organized under the aegis of Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), on public awareness about Ombudsman Institutions, he said that wider public awareness was the key to ombudsman institutions.
AOA is a non-political and expert organization of 47 member ombudsmen in Asia, whose permanent secretariat is located in the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad.
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, who is also the current president of AOA, while addressing the webinar, said that for immediate redressal of the complaints of the people of remote and backward areas, a comprehensive coordinated awareness campaign was being conducted about the Ombudsman Institutions.
The Federal Ombudsman further said that all the member states have been urged by the United Nations and other international organizations to raise awareness about the institutions of the Ombudsman with the cooperation of the relevant stakeholders and take initiatives at the national level that will benefit the common man.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while addressing the webinar discussed various ways of increasing public awareness and government institutions from a professional point of view. He gave a lecture on the issue of immediate assistance to the people suffering from administrative excesses and mismanagement.
He said that the establishment of more offices of the Federal Ombudsman and the use of information technology can be very useful for increasing public awareness. He also urged the media and journalist community to play their full role in conveying the message and objectives of the ombudsman to the common man so that the people are aware of their rights and duties in public.
Azerbaijan, Benin, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Morocco, Tataristan, Thailand and Turkey, provincial and federal ombudsmen of Pakistan and 60 regional offices participated in the webinar. More than 10,000 delegates participated online.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza
Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Armenia
IESCO issues power suspension programme
ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Office
PPAF & NCSW Unite for women's empowerment in Pakistan
ECC grants Rs. 23 billion for AJ&K government
Palestinians say Gaza war like enduring a second 'Nakba'
Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for wider public awareness on ombudsman institution ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 236 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza6 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme4 minutes ago
-
ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Office4 minutes ago
-
PPAF & NCSW Unite for women's empowerment in Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for wider public awareness on ombudsman institutions19 minutes ago
-
President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan1 hour ago
-
Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements1 hour ago
-
Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign1 hour ago
-
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition1 hour ago
-
KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works1 hour ago
-
Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minister1 hour ago