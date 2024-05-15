Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for wider public awareness on ombudsman institutions

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday said that Federal Ombudsman is constantly working to ensure that administrative justice reaches the people at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday said that Federal Ombudsman is constantly working to ensure that administrative justice reaches the people at their doorsteps.

Addressing participants at a webinar organized under the aegis of Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), on ombudsman institutions under the auspices of public awareness, he said that wider public awareness was the key to ombudsman institutions.

AOA is a non-political and expert organization of 47 member ombudsmen in Asia, whose permanent secretariat is located in the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad.

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, who is also the current president of AOA, while addressing the webinar, said that for immediate redressal of the complaints of the people of remote and backward areas, a comprehensive coordinated awareness campaign was being conducted about the Ombudsman Institutions.

The Federal Ombudsman further said that all the member states have been urged by the United Nations and other international organizations to raise awareness about the institutions of the Ombudsman with the cooperation of the relevant stakeholders and take initiatives at the national level that will benefit the common man.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while addressing the webinar discussed various ways of increasing public awareness and government institutions from a professional point of view. He gave a lecture on the issue of immediate assistance to the people suffering from administrative excesses and mismanagement.

He said that the establishment of more offices of the Federal Ombudsman and the use of information technology can be very useful for increasing public awareness. He also urged the media and journalist community to play their full role in conveying the message and objectives of the ombudsman to the common man so that the people are aware of their rights and duties in public. Azerbaijan, Benin, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Morocco, Tataristan, Thailand and Turkey, provincial and federal ombudsmen of Pakistan and 60 regional offices participated in the webinar. More than 10,000 delegates participated online.