President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called for establishing an all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to boost trade, economic and tourism activities in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called for establishing an all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to boost trade, economic and tourism activities in the region.

He said that an all-season transport infrastructure, particularly between Gilgit and Skardu, would help ensure continuous and reliable transportation in different weather conditions, besides facilitating goods movement and enhancing connectivity.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians GB, Amjad Hussain Advocate at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The delegation apprised the president about the problems being faced by the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan, besides highlighting the need to focus on the development of health and education infrastructure, mitigating the impacts of climate change, promoting tourism and economic activities, and providing uninterrupted power supply in GB.

Talking to the delegation, the president stressed the need to accelerate the development activities in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), saying that it was his life’s mission and dream to see the GB as a developed and prosperous region.

He remarked that constructing all-weather roads and tunnels between Skardu and Gilgit would not only improve logistics and transportation for businesses but also enhance the people’s access to public services such as healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

He also highlighted the need to improve the airport in Gilgit, which would help promote tourism in GB.

The president informed the delegation that steps would be taken to establish a cardiology hospital and nursing college in the GB on a priority basis to provide high-quality health services to people of the area at their doorsteps.

He said that the provision of health and education facilities in the GB was essential for ensuring socio-economic uplift and prosperity.

The president maintained that the GB had great potential for economic development and commercial activities, especially in tourism, which if fully capitalized upon, could prove to be an engine of growth for the entire country.

He said that the GB’s hydroelectric potential should be harnessed to fulfill the local and national energy requirements.

The delegation apprised the president about the environmental issues of GB and suggested that promoting afforestation in Gilgit-Baltistan, especially the plantation of walnut trees, could help save melting glaciers.

The president assured the delegation of his cooperation for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.