ECC Grants Rs. 23 Billion For AJ&K Government
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved the summary for "Provision of Rs. 23 billion as an additional grant for the Azad Jamu Kashmir (AJ&K) government.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).
The ECC gave approval to the summary for "Provision of Rs. 23 Billion as Additional Grant to the AJ&K Government" through Technical Supplementary Grant as proposed by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release issued here.
Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the Committee that during a high-level meeting held on Monday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr.
Shehbaz Sharif, had authorized an additional grant of Rs. 23 Billion to the Government of AJ&K, in the paramount national interest.
The meeting was attended by the Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Industries & Production Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Commerce Mr. Jam Kamal Khan and concerned federal secretaries.
