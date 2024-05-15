Open Menu

PPAF & NCSW Unite For Women's Empowerment In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:14 PM

PPAF & NCSW Unite for women's empowerment in Pakistan

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Wednesday has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) and entered into a strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's journey towards gender equality and economic empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Wednesday has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) and entered into a strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's journey towards gender equality and economic empowerment.

Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar praised the collaboration as a landmark in promoting gender equality in Pakistan.

She also highlighted the strategic collaboration between PPAF and NCSW underscores Pakistan's commitment to advancing gender parity, empowering women and fostering inclusive growth and development.

She emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to create an enabling environment for women to contribute to an economically stable Pakistan. Nilofar Bakhtiar expressed the need for public and private institutions to implement the National and provincial policies on Gender Equality for ensuring gender responsive institutions that serve men and women according to their distinct needs.

This alliance reflects a joint effort to harness the potential of women as catalysts for change. CEO PPAF Nadir Gul Barech and NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar were the signatories of this momentous document. The ceremony was attended by representatives from academia, media, and civil society organizations.

Through this partnership, PPAF and NCSW will initiate a series of programs aimed at advancing women's social and economic empowerment safeguarding their constitutional and fundamental human rights.

These initiatives include advocacy efforts with the Women's Parliamentary Caucus to promote gender-equal policies, as well as inter-ministerial dialogues to address barriers hindering women's economic participation.

Additionally, Both organisations aimed collectively to take forward the initiatives of partner organisation Dukhtaran E Pakistan across the country. It was agreed that collaborative research initiatives with academia and research institutions will explore avenues for women's involvement in poverty reduction, economic growth, digitalization, participatory development, and climate change response.

CEO PPAF Nadir Gul Barech highlighted the transformative power of collective action in empowering women and creating a more equitable society. He expressed profound optimism about the partnership's potential to catalyze tangible change, enriching the lives of women across Pakistan and nurturing a future defined by equal opportunities and prospects for exploring their hidden potential.

Nadir Gul also shared that since inception, PPAF has established linkages and partnerships with civil society organizations, community-based organizations and engaged with international donors to serve the most marginalized communities in Pakistan.

Addressing to the MoU event he said that PPAF has formed 94,000 women's community institutions to promote leadership skills in community women, helping them to contribute towards conflict resolution and peace building. To ensure women’s economic empowerment and build sustainable livelihoods, the organization has provided 128,400 productive assets, 125 matching grants to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), 1,738,000 interest-free loans, and vocational/enterprise development training to 222,000 women, he further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Civil Society Alliance Women Media Event From

Recent Stories

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

40 seconds ago
 Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All ..

Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role ..

Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s rol ..

Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s role in economic development

3 minutes ago
 MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide secu ..

MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide security to Diamer Bhasha dam proj ..

2 minutes ago
 Price Magistrates continues action against profite ..

Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers

3 minutes ago
Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid ..

Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid products

3 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter

Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter

3 minutes ago
 Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

24 minutes ago
 SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

24 minutes ago
 IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs

IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs

24 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for supply of water to people of ..

Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan