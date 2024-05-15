OIC, EAEU create common standards in healthcare: Kazan Forum

International Economic Forum for "Russia and Islamic World, Kazan Forum" Wednesday proposed to use the experience of the Organization of Islamaic Countries (OIC) and the Eurasian Economic Union countries for creating a common standard in healthcare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) International Economic Forum for "Russia and Islamic World, Kazan Forum" Wednesday proposed to use the experience of the Organization of Islamaic Countries (OIC) and the Eurasian Economic Union countries for creating a common standard in healthcare.

“New medicines and treatment options may appear in Islamic countries, Kazan Forum" said a press release.

Such a decision will help to change the situation with providing the population of Islamic countries with necessary medicines and medical equipment, believes Dr Qutayba Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Commercial Institution "Dr Qutayba Hassan" (Syrian Arab Republic).

The expert cited figures. "According to the latest WHO statistics, the average government spending on healthcare was 11 per cent of the global average. The OIC in its latest report indicated that the similar figure for OIC member states was about 4-5 per cent.

Dr Qutaiba Hassan considers "the difference in the registration requirements for companies producing medical drugs and equipment between the ministries of health in each of the Islamic countries," which leads to "a decrease in trade turnover."

At the same time, Syria, according to the speaker, independently produces up to 90 per cent of pharmaceutical products for the domestic market and imports only 10 per cent. And there are great opportunities to increase the level of co-operation between Islamic countries, Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union countries, he said.

The expert suggested three effective solutions at KazanForum 2024 based on the experience available in the world.

Meanwhile concluding treaties on mutual recognition of drug registrations between countries, the signing of the Syrian-Iranian health agreement in 2013 and the agreement between the Syrian Ministry of Health and Belarus in 2015.

This "contributed to providing the local market with the missing quality medical products".

He also proposed for establishment of the Eurasian Islamic Authority (alliance) for the control of products and medicines, certificates of conformity in the EU and in the EAEU.

Together with Islamic countries under the auspices of the EAEU, the expert believes, it is possible to create "such an organisation that confirms the quality of medical drugs and equipment" and issues a certificate.

This will make it much easier for companies to trade and speed up the supply of drugs and equipment to countries where today the registration time for medical products can take up to three years, says Dr Kutaiba Hasan. The International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is the main platform for business interaction between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world.

The forum is aimed at strengthening trade and economic, scientific and technical, educational, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which includes 57 states.

The XV International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is taking place in Kazan on 14-19 May with the participation of more than 80 countries.

The business programme of KazanForum 2024 includes more than 100 sessions on thematic tracks, international cooperation, Islamic finance and investment, halal industry, tourism, business, economy, science and technology, human resources, culture, sports, etc.