US passes 400,000 deaths from COVID-19: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 400,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday, the eve of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, who has made the fight against the coronavirus a priority of his first term.

The bleak threshold was reached only about a month after the US recorded its 300,000th death from the disease, in mid-December, as cases and fatalities surge across the country.

The toll in the world's wealthiest nation remains by far the highest in absolute terms globally, though some other countries are registering more deaths in proportion to their populations, such as Italy, Britain and Belgium.