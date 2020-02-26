UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Safe Drug Injection Site Approved, But Appeal Pending

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

US safe drug injection site approved, but appeal pending

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A Federal judge in Philadelphia on Tuesday confirmed a ruling authorizing the opening of the first controlled drug injection site in the United States but a prosecutor quickly said he will appeal.

The project, a site where people struggling with drug addiction can safely inject under the supervision of health workers, was launched by the non-profit association Safehouse and is supported by Mayor Jim Kenney and the city district attorney, Larry Krasner.

But William McSwain, the US district attorney for the eastern Pennsylvania district who reports directly to the Justice Department, said he opposes the opening and will appeal.

The location of the injection site has not yet been announced.

McSwain, who compared the site to a crack house, said that federal law prohibits the opening of any place intended for manufacturing, trade or use of illegal drugs.

In the first ruling on the case, federal judge Gerald McHugh said that the "ultimate goal of Safehouse's proposed operation is to reduce drug use, not facilitate it.

" On Tuesday, the same judge confirmed his ruling and dismissed a government appeal.

"We respectfully disagree with the District Court's ruling and plan to appeal immediately," McSwain said in a statement.

Mayor Kenney praised Tuesday's ruling and said the city intends to support private operators who would like to set up similar controlled injection rooms in his city.

Several other US cities have expressed interest in opening controlled injection rooms, but are awaiting the final legal resolution of the Philadelphia case.

These include Seattle and Denver, and most notably New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio said in May 2018 that he hoped to open four such rooms based on a report from the city health authorities.

But since then the project has halted.

A bill to create six such rooms in San Francisco was approved by the California Assembly, but remains stalled in the state senate.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Senate Drugs San Francisco Same Seattle Philadelphia Denver New York United States SITE May 2018 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

8 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

8 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

9 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

9 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.